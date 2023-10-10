Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.24 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.