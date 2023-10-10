Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herc were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth $213,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 108.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $3,435,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $228,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

