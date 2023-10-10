Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Holdings Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 971,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,341,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 653,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

NTLA opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

