iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,950,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47.

