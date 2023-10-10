Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys 50,640 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 204.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,640 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.8% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after buying an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.