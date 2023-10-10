JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $420.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

