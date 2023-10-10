Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 2,483 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

