Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

