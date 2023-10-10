Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Palomar worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palomar by 710.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,007,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

