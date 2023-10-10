Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 4,800 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,521,000. State Street Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 892,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

