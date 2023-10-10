Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $278.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.2% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $278,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

