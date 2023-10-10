Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $716,000 Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

