Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $732,000 Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 673,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACIW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.