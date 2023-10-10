Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $2,815,620.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 20,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,892,300. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANDE

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.