Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $333,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,542,000 after purchasing an additional 207,454 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.33%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

