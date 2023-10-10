MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $420.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

