Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank lifted its position in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.