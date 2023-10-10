Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

