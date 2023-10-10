Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $420.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.