MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,238.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,306.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,262.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.