Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 35,682 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 62,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $329.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

