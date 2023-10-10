Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.41. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners decreased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.