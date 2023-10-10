Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $329.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

