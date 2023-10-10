Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Chad R grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 53,465 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 54,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 140,351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 816,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 31,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT opened at $329.82 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.41. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

