Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,125,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

