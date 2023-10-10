Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

