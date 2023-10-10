Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.