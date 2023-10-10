Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 569 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

