NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $3,302,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $452.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.