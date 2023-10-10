Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $452.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.78 and a 200 day moving average of $388.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

