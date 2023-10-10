Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Several research firms recently commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

