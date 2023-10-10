Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stake Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Photronics worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Photronics by 19.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

