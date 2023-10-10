Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 482,191 shares of company stock worth $13,335,279. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

