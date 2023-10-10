Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth $2,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 126.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Popular by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

View Our Latest Report on Popular

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.