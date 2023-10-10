Private Ocean LLC Buys 869 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.