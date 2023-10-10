Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Prologis were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.16.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

