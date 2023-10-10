PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.