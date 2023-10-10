Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,757.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

