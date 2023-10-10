Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 608 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

