Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $48.38 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61,321 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average is $123.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.