SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $452.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.07.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

