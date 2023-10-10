Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

