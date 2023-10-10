Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $26.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 18.2% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $178.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.