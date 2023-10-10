StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1,957.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 216,574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 27,284.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in StoneX Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 122,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $776.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.40%. Equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,196 shares in the company, valued at $14,580,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

