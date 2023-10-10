Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $14.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

