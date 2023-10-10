Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,512 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Andersons worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Andersons by 1,222.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $79,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $515,137.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $79,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,892,300 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $53.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

