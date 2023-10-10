Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 369.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

