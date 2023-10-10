Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,733 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

