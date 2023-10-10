Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Elme Communities worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELME. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

ELME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of ELME stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

