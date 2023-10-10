Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

